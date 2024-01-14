Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

