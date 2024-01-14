Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 1,067,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

