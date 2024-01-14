Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.53). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

SAVE stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

