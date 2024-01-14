Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 277.37 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

