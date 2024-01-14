Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.