Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

