Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

