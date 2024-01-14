Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.