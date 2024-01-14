Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

