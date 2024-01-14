Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDS opened at $466.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $478.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

