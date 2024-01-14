Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NTAP opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

