Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

