Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $104.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

