Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NVR opened at $7,208.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,573.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,260.61. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,873.14 and a 52 week high of $7,267.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

