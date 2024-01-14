Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.30 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 210.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

