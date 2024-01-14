Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $160.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

