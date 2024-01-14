Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of J stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

