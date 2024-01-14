Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

