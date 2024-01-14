Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

Ball stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

