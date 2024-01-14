Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

NYSE DECK opened at $706.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

