Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

