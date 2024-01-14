Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

