Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after buying an additional 1,753,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

IRM opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.