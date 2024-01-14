Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $208.04 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

