Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $204.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

