Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $283.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average of $256.74. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $285.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

