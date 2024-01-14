Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.89. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.