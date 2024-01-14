Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.