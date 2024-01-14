Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $126.05 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.