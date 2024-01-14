Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

PHM opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

