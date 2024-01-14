Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.