Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.