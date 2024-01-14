Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

