Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $302.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

