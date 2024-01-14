Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATS CBOE opened at $180.68 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

