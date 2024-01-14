Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,794 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

