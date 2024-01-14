Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,859 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.10 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.