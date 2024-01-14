Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $123.85 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.