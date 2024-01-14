Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

