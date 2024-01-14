Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,403 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $77.19 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

