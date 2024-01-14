Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 760.2% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

