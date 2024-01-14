Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,184 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

