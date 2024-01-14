Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $440.46 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.22 and its 200-day moving average is $406.51.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

