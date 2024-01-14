Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,237 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 255,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PPL by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 34,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

