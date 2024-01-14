Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

