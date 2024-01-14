Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,209 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

