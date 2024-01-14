Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,229 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.