Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.