Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $307.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

