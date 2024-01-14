Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.79 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

